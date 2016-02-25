BEIJING China will encourage more mergers of central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and systematically roll out a broad range of management reforms at government companies, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

Beijing is set today to unveil the latest reform package, which represents the next phase of the SOE reform programme first introduced last September, Xinhua said.

Measures include further adoption of competitive hiring and compensation practices at state-owned companies, and use of employee stock ownership schemes, the news agency said.

State companies, moreover, will be directed to further adopt standardized corporate governance practices, including the use of boards of directors and supervisors.

Last September, the government unveiled its latest programme to overhaul the country's bloated and inefficient state-owned sector. Profits at SOEs declined 6.7 percent in 2015.

The current measures will be introduced at a press conference by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Xinhua said.

The government also will continue to merge its biggest state-owned conglomerates, Xinhua said. In the last year, the government has overseen the mergers of its biggest nuclear, shipping and railway cars enterprises.

China's central and local governments also will be encouraged to introduce central and local industrial asset management companies, the news agency said.

(Reporting by Matthew Miller)