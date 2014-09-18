NEW DELHI China supports India's aspiration to play a greater role at the United Nations, including on the Security Council, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Thursday after a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has no permanent seat on the Security Council despite being home to a seventh of the world's population. China is one of the council's five permanent members, together with the United States, Russia, Britain and France.

