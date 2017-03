BEIJING China proposes holding joint maritime accidental encounter and search and rescue drills in the South China Sea with members of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) next year, China's defence minister told ASEAN defence chiefs of Friday.

Defence Minister Chang Wanquan's comments, made at an informal meeting in Beijing, were carried by the Defence Ministry's official microblog.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)