A Chinese Coast Guard vessel (R) passes near the Chinese oil rig, Haiyang Shi You 981 (L) in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) from the coast of Vietnam June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it regards Chinese reclamation in the South China Sea as "fuelling greater anxiety" in the region about the country's intentions.

China on Thursday released plans for islands it is creating in the disputed South China Sea. State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said the United States continues to raise concerns with China and others in the region about the situation.

