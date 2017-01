A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida prior to their bilateral meeting in Tokyo, Japan, August. 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/ Pool

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se while they wait for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart on Wednesday that China is "resolutely opposed" to the U.S. deployment of an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea, China's foreign ministry said.

China hopes South Korea and China can meet each other half way and find an appropriate resolution that both sides can accept, Wang added.

