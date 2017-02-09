Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday China had not taken any retaliatory measures over plans to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system that warranted official action, although South Korea is ready to lodge a formal complaint if needed.
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho was answering questions from legislators on whether China was taking action against South Korean companies for the planned deployment later this year of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.
China worries that the system's powerful radar can penetrate its territory and it has objected to the deployment.
"If China officially takes unfair action against South Korea we would openly move against it, but as long as China says its moves are not related to THAAD and rather, local measures at home, the South Korean government cannot accuse China of retaliating," said Yoo.
South Korea's Lotte Group said on Wednesday Chinese authorities halted construction at a multi-billion dollar real estate project in the northeastern city of Shenyang after a fire inspection.
Yoo said Lotte executives had told the government the Chinese decision to halt the project was not directly related to the deployment of THAAD.
South Korea and the United States have said the missile system is only intended to defend against North Korean aggression.
Hours before Yoo's appearance at parliament, the Bank of Korea said the number of Chinese tourists going to South Korea's tourist island of Jeju, had fallen 6.7 percent over the Lunar New Year holiday from last year.
The central bank said in a report the fall in arrivals was partly due to China's "anti-South Korea measures due to the THAAD deployment decision".
Earlier, South Korean officials said they suspected a Chinese decision in December to deny applications from South Korean airlines to expand charter flights between the countries was "indirect" retaliation for South Korea's deployment of the missile system.
China has not commented on South Korea's suspicions about retaliation.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.