Visitors take pictures as China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI China's latest manned spacecraft landed safely on Wednesday morning after a 15-day mission to an experimental space lab, the country's latest step towards the development of a space station, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The Shenzhou 10 spacecraft was launched on June 11 with three astronauts onboard from a remote site in the Gobi desert in China's far west.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)