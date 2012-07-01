HONG KONG China's sportswear industry faces high inventory, rising costs and intensifying local and foreign competition with battlefields expanding to lower-tier Chinese cities.

As foreign brands such as Nike (NKE.N) and Adidas (ADSGn.DE) scramble to increase their market share, China's home-grown sports brands are closing stores and improving efficiency to stay competitive.

THEIR PLANNING AHEAD

What will domestic brands do to deal with challenges in foreign competition, over-expansion, and piled up inventory?

* Li Ning Co Ltd (2331.HK), with a market capitalisation of $679 million (432.7 million pounds), warned in June of a "substantial decline" in profit for 2012 due to weaker sales and higher marketing costs. Li Ning said it will strive to clear out inventory in its stores, streamline its store network, control the pace of new store openings, close down inefficient stores and improve retail efficiency. It also plans to emphasise the new features and functions of its products.

* Peak Sport Products Co Ltd (1968.HK), which has a market capitalisation of $389 million, plans to open larger retail outlets and close smaller, less efficient outlets. It also wants to expand its production capabilities so it can better control production and respond quickly to market changes.

* Anta Sports Products Ltd (2020.HK), with a market value of $1.8 billion, said it will slow its expansion and aims to open 220 outlets in 2012 against 229 last year.

* 361 Degrees International Ltd (1361.HK), with a market value of $514.3 million, said it expects stiff competition from international brands and will look to build its brand and emphasise quality via innovative research and development.

* Xtep International Holdings Ltd (1368.HK), which is valued at $880.8 million, said it will focus in 2012 improving the efficiency of existing stores.

* China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd (3818.HK), which has a market capitalisation of $571 million and sells apparel under the Kappa brand in China, said it will "enrich" its product portfolio to improve distribution and sales, and will cut inventories.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)