BEIJING A stampede at a religious ceremony in northwestern China as food was being handed out killed 14 people and injured 10, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The stampede occurred on Sunday afternoon as traditional food was being handed out at a commemoration for a religious figure at a mosque in the Guyuan municipality in the northwest Ningxia region, Xinhua said.

The Ningxia region is home to a large population of China's Hui Muslim ethnic group.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, Xinhua said.

