BEIJING Top Chinese government officials and steel executives met in Beijing on Monday to discuss the challenges in cutting overcapacity in the steel sector, according to a statement posted on the website of China's state planner on Tuesday.
The government will continue to implement measures to cut overcapacity, including tackling zombie firms and prohibiting low-grade steel production, it said.
Government agencies present at the meeting included the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and the banking and securities regulators.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)