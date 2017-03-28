FILE PHOTO: A labourer works at a cold-rolling mill on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Alfred Cheng Jin/File Photo

BEIJING Top Chinese government officials and steel executives met in Beijing on Monday to discuss the challenges in cutting overcapacity in the steel sector, according to a statement posted on the website of China's state planner on Tuesday.

The government will continue to implement measures to cut overcapacity, including tackling zombie firms and prohibiting low-grade steel production, it said.

Government agencies present at the meeting included the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and the banking and securities regulators.

