BEIJING China still sees a large potential for growth in domestic demand for steel, the country's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news conference in Beijing that a tepid economy and shrinking demand for global steel is key problem leading to global glut.

Shen's remarks came after China and other major steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making producers afloat.

Shen added that trade protectionism was not productive.

