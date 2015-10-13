An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI China stock investor confidence improved sharply in September, according to a survey conducted by state-owned China Securities Investor Protection Funds (SIPF).

An index tracking investor confidence jumped 24.2 percent from August to 51.3 in September, showing investors were becoming optimistic, SIPF said on its website.

The survey found that 28.2 percent of investors expect China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index to rise over the next three months, while 38.9 percent of the investors polled expect the index to be flat in the fourth quarter.

That compares with 20 percent of investors who say the market would fall.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Michael Perry)