Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI China stocks bounced off 13-month intraday lows early Monday and closed higher, led by a sharp rebound in growth board ChiNext

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.4 percent, to 3,130.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 2,913.84 points.

The growth board jumped 3.2 percent.

Property shares recovered from initial losses and climbed 0.4 percent, after data showed China's home prices continued to rise in December 2015, adding to signs of improvements in the housing market.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)