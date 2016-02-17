Investors look at computer screens showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI China stocks rose again on Wednesday to a fresh three-week high, as demand for infrastructure shares helped the market maintain a rebound fuelled by economic stimulus hopes, although some analysts warned the relief rally could soon peter out.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent, to 3,063.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 1.1 percent, to 2,867.34 points.

After a sluggish performance in the morning, the indexes were lifted in afternoon trading by the infrastructure sector .CSI300II, which jumped over 2 percent as the government unveiled plans to invest 400 billion yuan ($61.42 billion) in infrastructure.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)