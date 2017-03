A woman is reflected on an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI China has suspended new initial public offerings (IPOs) in effort to stabilise falling stock markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

The decision was made at a meeting held earlier in the day involving officials from the cabinet, the central bank, the securities regulator and other financial agencies, the report said.

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kevin Liffey)