A Honda Motor flag flies next to a Chinese flag at Honda Lock plant, a supplier of locks to Honda's car-making operations in China, in Zhongshan, Guangdong province June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI The Chinese venture of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) will recall more than 400,000 vehicles in China due to piston rod defects, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.

Over the past month, foreign carmakers including BMW (BMWG.DE), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Tata Motors Ltd's (TAMO.NS) Jaguar Land Rover have all made announcements to recall products in China.

Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co Ltd will recall a total of 408,069 CR-V sport utility vehicles (SUVs) produced between March 2, 2010 and August 30, 2012, due to a possible facture in piston rods for shock absorbers, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

Dongfeng Honda, the joint venture between Honda and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (0489.HK) confirmed the decision when contacted by telephone.

