BEIJING China on Wednesday reiterated calls for all sides in Syria to respect a ceasefire as government forces pressed home a sustained assault on opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, ignoring an international peace plan.

"A political solution to the Syrian issue has reached a critical stage, but violence within Syria continues and civilian casualties are rising. China expresses its deep worries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told reporters at a daily press briefing.

Peace envoy Kofi Annan appealed to the U.N. Security Council to use its leverage to prevent the collapse of his efforts to halt 13 months of conflict and said Assad must make a "fundamental change of course" and adhere to a ceasefire due to begin on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Editing by Ed Lane)