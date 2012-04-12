BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed Syria's pledge for a ceasefire and called on the opposition to honour the agreement, as a U.N.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting more than a year of bloodshed in Syria appeared to be holding.

"China welcomes the government's relevant decision, which will help to ease tensions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. "China also calls on the Syrian armed opposition to immediately cease fire and implement Annan's six-point proposal."

The flashpoint provinces of Homs, Hama and Idlib, which have been under sustained shelling by government forces over the last week, were calm after the 6 a.m. (04:00 a.m. British time) ceasefire deadline. An activist in Damascus said the capital was also quiet.

