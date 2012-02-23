BEIJING China said on Thursday it would not accept an invitation to discuss the brewing civil war in Syria with other world powers this week in the Tunisian capital.

The Friends of Syria, backed by Western powers and the Arab League, will meet in Tunis on Friday to seek an international agreement on how to end the violence in Syria and is expected to put pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to step down.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will attend.

China will not attend the Friday conference, Xinhua news agency said, citing foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei.

Russia, which along with China this month blocked a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that backed an Arab plan urging Assad to quit, turned down the invitation saying it did so because Syria was not invited.

China has sent envoys to the region to seek a diplomatic solution for Syria, including Vice Foreign Minister Zhai Jun, who met Assad in Damascus on Saturday and backed plans for a referendum and multi-party elections.

Assad and his allies Russia and China say the referendum, to be followed by multi-party elections, would satisfy demands for reform as a way to resolve the crisis. Western powers have dismissed it and the Syrian opposition has called for a boycott.

Assad's forces rained rockets and bombs down on opposition-held neighbourhoods of the city of Homs on Wednesday, reducing buildings to rubble and killing more than 80 people, including two Western journalists.

In an effort to bring relief to hungry and bloodied civilians in Homs, the International Committee of the Red Cross was in talks with the Syrian government and opposition figures on Wednesday to clinch a pause in the fighting.

Russia, Syria's main arms supplier, said it was seeking safe passage of aid convoys to civilians trapped in the violence. France also appealed to Assad to halt the onslaught to allow safe passage for aid.

U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos will head to Syria soon in an attempt to secure access for aid workers seeking to deliver emergency relief to people trapped in conflict zones, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

China has repeatedly said it does not support any use of force, or the threat of force, to intervene in Syria, and has called on all sides to stop the violence and begin talks.

(Reporting by Don Durfee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ed Lane)