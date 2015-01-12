BEIJING China will cut retail prices for gasoline by 180 yuan (19 pounds) per tonne and for diesel by 230 yuan per tonne from Tuesday, the powerful economic planning agency said on Monday, the latest in a series of cuts since July as oil prices continue to sink.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which can adjust the price ceilings on a bi-weekly basis, posted the statement on its website shortly after the Ministry of Finance said it would raise consumption taxes on oil products such as gasoline and diesel for the third time in six weeks.

The tax increase reduced the size of the price cuts, which would otherwise have been 395 yuan for gasoline and 380 yuan for diesel, the NDRC said in a separate statement on its website.

Last month, authorities opted for a similar arrangement, raising taxes in concert with a cut in retail prices.

The tax increases will have a mild impact on fuel consumption as Beijing takes advantage of low oil prices to push ahead with energy price reforms, industry analysts said.

Chinese crude imports are seen to have risen to record levels in December. Chinese customs will release official data on Jan. 13.

Crude prices LCOc1 have fallen roughly 55 percent since June 2013.

(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)