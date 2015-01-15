The logo of the Alibaba Group is seen inside the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

TOKYO Chinese taxi-hailing application operator Travice Inc has received a combined investment of some 70 billion yen (394 million pounds) from Japan's SoftBank Corp, Alibaba and others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

SoftBank, Japan's No.3 mobile carrier, plans to announce the investment later in the day, the source told Reuters.

The new funding was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank spokeswoman Mariko Osada declined to comment.

In other investments in taxi hailing apps, SoftBank said last year it will lead an investment round of about 25 billion yen in India's ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The company also invested about 30 billion yen in GrabTaxi, a Southeast Asian mobile taxi booking app last year.

(Corrects media outlet that first reported funding in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Shida Yoshiyasu; Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)