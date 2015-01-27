BEIJING Chinese anti-graft authorities found 15 senior Communist Party officials in Tibet guilty of corruption last year and punished them, the state-owned China News Service said on Tuesday.

China strictly polices dissent in Tibet but it is highly unusual for anti-graft authorities to investigate such matters.

A team from the party investigated officials suspected of joining groups supporting Tibetan independence, providing intelligence to the faction of Tibet's spiritual leader - the Dalai Lama, funding activities that endanger national security and other violations, the report said, citing Wang Gang, secretary general of Tibet's anti-graft authority.

The report did not specify what offences those punished were guilty of, but said they had committed "serious discipline violations", a Communist Party euphemism for corruption.

Activists say China tramples on religious freedom and culture in Tibet, which it has ruled since People's Liberation Army troops took over the region in 1950. China rejects such criticism, saying its rule ended serfdom in Tibet and brought development to a backward, poverty-stricken region.

The team found that "the separatism situation is still complex and grim, a small number of party officials are not firm in their political stances, and the work of maintaining stability must be continuously strengthened", the report said.

The Dalai Lama fled to India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. China denounces the Dalai Lama as a separatist and he says he is seeking autonomy for Tibet.

(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Louise Ireland)