Trump to speak with May - White House
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
BEIJING China's slide into a deep trade deficit in February is likely to be temporary, and the country is still set to post an overall trade surplus for 2012, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
"Our judgement is that the trade deficit in February is unlikely to persist. Overall, we will still see a trade surplus this year, but it will gradually shrink and account for a smaller percentage of GDP," Shen Danyang, the ministry spokesman, told reporters at a monthly briefing.
China revealed at the weekend that its trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in February, the largest deficit in at least a decade, as imports overwhelmed exports from the country's vast factory sector, which has been battling a downturn in demand from its two biggest trading partners -- the EU and the United States.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
LONDON Britain has summoned North Korea's ambassador to express its condemnation of the country's weekend ballistic missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.