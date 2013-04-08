BEIJING China expects trade friction, especially with emerging economies, to increase, possibly damaging exports and undermining global trade stability, and will boost imports from them to ease the pressure, a Commerce Ministry official said.

Chinese trade investigation official Song Heping said a rapid rise in disputes with emerging-market economies posed a threat to the world's second-largest economy, which has tried to diversify its overseas markets to stabilise export growth.

"We must take it as a longer-term and arduous task to cope with escalating global trade frictions in the future, especially considering the increasing cases from emerging countries," Song told a news conference on Monday.

"We will step up efforts to boost imports from emerging markets to prevent new pressure from such regions."

The Commerce Ministry had earlier pledged to unveil fresh measures this year to boost imports, chiming with Beijing's long-term goal of balancing its trade structure and pursuing more sustainable growth by tilting the economy towards domestic consumption.

In the first quarter of this year, China received 22 trade remedy investigations from 12 countries, with the amount involved totalling $963 million (628 million pounds), according to figures released at the briefing.

In 2012, 21 countries launched a total of 77 trade remedy investigations with the amount involved worth about $27.7 billion against China, up from 69 cases and $5.9 billion in 2011.

Trade disputes with emerging economies increased to $3.6 billion in 2012 from $2.3 billion in 2011, the data showed.

RESTRAINT URGED

China also urged its trade partners to be more restrained and cautious in taking trade remedy measures and to enhance communication to solve disputes.

"We are willing to improve negotiations and communications with related countries to solve trade issues in a constructive way," Yao Jian, a spokesman of Commerce Ministry, told the same conference.

Separately, Song said China had put back a deadline for a ruling on solar-grade polysilicon products imported from the United States, European Union and South Korea, due to the complexity of the issue, but gave no specific time frame on the investigation.

Trade disputes are particularly painful for China, which is the world's biggest exporter and sees about 30 percent of its gross domestic product generated from its sale of goods overseas.

China gets frequent complaints from foreign governments that foreign firms do not get equal market access to China, and that domestic firms flagrantly breach intellectual property right laws in copying overseas products sold in the mainland.

President Xi Jinping told the Boao Forum on Monday that his country's market environment was fair and that attracting foreign funds and companies to China was vital to his plans for importing advanced technology and speeding up the industrial upgrading of the world's second biggest economy.

"We are protecting the legitimate rights of foreign enterprises according to law," Xi said.

"We will continue to enhance the legal system and improve investment environment, so that all enterprises can enjoy equal access to factors of production, market competition and legal protection," Xi said. "China's market environment will be fairer and more attractive."

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing)