BEIJING China may launch new incentives for the country's exporters in April, including providing $240 billion worth of short-term export insurance, to give the world's most powerful export machine a fresh boost, state radio reported on Tuesday.

Other policies include more credit support to exporters that have orders in hand or are focused on emerging economies, state radio reported on its website.

Beijing is increasingly concerned about the health of its export sector after China posted a rare trade deficit in the first two months of this year due to weak external demand. A slowdown in exports could potentially throw millions of migrant workers out of their manufacturing jobs.

China chalked up its largest monthly trade deficit in at least a decade in February at $31.5 billion, as imports soared 39.6 percent compared with a year earlier while exports grew by only half that much.

Short-term export insurance, a state guarantee that exporters can receive sufficient payments for their overseas sales, is particularly effective in encouraging exporters to sell products to high-risk markets and in easing cash flow pressures on small businesses.

When Chinese exporters were hit hard by the international financial crisis at the end of 2008, the State Council's supportive measures included $84 billion in export insurance.

The China Export and Credit Insurance Co, the sole provider of such services, exceeded the target by providing $90.27 billion in 2009, helping many exporters to survive.

China's Commerce Ministry said earlier that it is working with other ministries to map out new policies to favour exports.

