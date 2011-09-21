Rescuers carry out rescue operations after two carriages from a bullet train derailed and fell off a bridge in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING The results of an investigation into a train crash in July which killed 40 people in eastern China have been delayed due to technical issues, state media said on Wednesday, having originally been promised for the middle of September.

The government has struggled to address public fury over the accident near the booming coastal city of Wenzhou, when one high-speed train apparently rammed into another one stranded on the track after being hit by lightening.

The official Xinhua news agency said the investigation into the crash needed more time, despite more than 200 meetings and the collating of more than 1,300 documents to date.

"Recently, much basic work has been done and important basic data and test materials have been obtained," it cited the investigation team as saying.

"But there are still many technical and management issues which need further analysis and verification. The accident investigation report still needs some time to be put together," the report added.

The team will "take a rigorous, conscientiously responsible attitude and continue to keep a firm grasp on the job at hand ... and will not let slip any uncertain points," Xinhua said.

The team's progress and eventual results will be released publicly "in a timely manner," the report added, without giving a timeframe.

Soon after the crash, domestic media had blamed foreign technology.

But railway authorities subsequently said a signal that should have turned red after lightning hit the train that stalled, remained green, and rail staff then failed to see something was amiss.

Premier Wen Jiabao vowed that an investigation would be thorough and transparent, and several senior railway officials have been fired.

A Chinese railway research institute also took responsibility for a flaw in signalling equipment that led to the accident, a rare admission of guilt by a state body, and the authorities promised a full review of safety procedures.

The incident prompted question marks over technology promoted as a symbol of the nation's growing prowess.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)