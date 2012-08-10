BEIJING Gu Kailai, the wife of once-powerful Chinese politician Bo Xilai, has admitted responsibility for killing British businessman Neil Heywood last November, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

"During those days last November, I suffered a mental breakdown after learning that my son was in jeopardy. The tragedy which was created by me was not only extended to Neil, but also to several families," Xinhua quoted her as telling the court hearing her case.

"I solemnly tell the court that in order to maintain the dignity of the law, I will accept and calmly face any sentence and I also expect a fair and just court decision," she said, according to Xinhua.

