SHANGHAI Chinese authorities are using a homemade measure of money supply as their main credit policy guide, and their confidence in it has led to an increasing public prominence for the indicator as the world's second-largest economy looks to exit a prolonged downturn.

The Total Social Financing (TSF) indicator has clearly shown China's alternative fundraising channels were sufficient to keep its economic engines running even as bank lending weakened, and helps explain why the central bank was not as aggressive in easing policy this year as many analysts had expected.

The People's Bank of China first published the TSF in 2011, and switched from quarterly to monthly releases this year. Then in September, it released 10 years of historical data, which analysts saw as a signal of its importance in policymaking.

"I think TSF is becoming the most important indicator of China's credit expansion," said Dongming Xie, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The TSF gives a much better indication of how much credit is available in the economy, particularly important as the relative importance of state bank loans declines as a source of funding.

For example, new yuan loans in October were 505.2 billion yuan ($81 billion), down 19.3 percent from a year earlier, which might suggest ebbing confidence and a need for policy action.

But TSF -- which covers yuan loans from banks, foreign currency loans, trust loans, bank acceptance bills, corporate bonds and non-financial institutions' equity sales -- shot up an annual 64 percent to 1.29 trillion yuan ($207 billion).

Accumulated TSF in the first 10 months of the year is 13.02 trillion yuan, up an annual 23 percent.

"The latest (TSF) data support the PBOC's view, and also ours, that overall monetary and financing conditions are not restrictive and can support 7.5-8.0 percent growth," Barclays economists wrote in a research note on Monday.

"In other words, aggressive easing has not been necessary."

LOANS LESS IMPORTANT

TSF has helped regulators craft targeted policies to guide money in and out of different channels, allowing them to avoid clunkier methods of economic stimulus while at the same time liberalising interest rates and diversifying capital markets, both key goals for China's market reformers.

"Changes in the TSF now correlate more closely with the short-term funding costs in China's money markets than with money supply metrics like M2 or bank lending," said Liu Junyu, an analyst at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen.

As a result, Beijing managed to maintain enough liquidity to keep the economy running without being forced to take steps such as cutting reserve requirement ratios (RRR) at banks that might have set it up to later overheat.

The TSF also shows China's corporates are looking past the state for funds. Bank loans in October comprised 39.16 percent of total social financing, the second straight month in which yuan loans made up less than half of China's monthly TSF.

Bank loans fell from 92 percent of TSF in 2002 to less than 60 percent by 2010.

"The current trend points to an accelerating pace to move towards a market-oriented financing system," said a senior trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.

"Government-supported bank loans could make up less than half of TSF annual fundraising as early as 2014."

The loans will be replaced by products with different risks and rates, including bonds, equities, commercial paper and trust financing.

The TSF does have some shortcomings in that it can give a misleadingly rosy impression of the state of financial reform.

For example, it highlights steady growth in China's bond market, but it does not show the extent to which state-run banks still serve as major buyers of bond issues - a role which counteracts efforts by Chinese regulators to development bond markets to distribute risk away from the state-owned sector.

($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by John Mair)