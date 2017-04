Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai speaks at the joint news conference with European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen during the fifth China-EU high level economic and trade dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China would appropriately manage job losses resulting from reductions in overcapacity at industrial firms, Vice Premier Ma Kai said on Tuesday in comments posted on the government's website.

China is facing increasing pressure on unemployment. The government is expected to lay off 1.8 million workers in the coal and steel sectors as part of efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity.

