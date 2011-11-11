BEIJING Chinese President Hu Jintao said the United States should not politicize trade disputes and should properly handle trade frictions, at the same time urging Washington to lift restrictions on high-tech exports to China.

"China and the U.S. should properly handle trade frictions and should not politicize trade problems," Hu said in a speech made in Hawaii where he is attending a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

"Chinese and U.S. economic and trade relations are facing not only challenges, but also opportunities," Hu told a meeting of U.S. entrepreneurs on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, China state radio reported on Friday.

"In the coming five years, China's total imports may top 8 trillion yuan," Hu said, adding an oft-repeated request to remove Washington's curbs on high tech exports to China.

"The U.S. should ease restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China as soon as possible, which could not only help balance China-U.S. trade but also help boost U.S. economy and employment," Hu said.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Don Durfee; Editing by Nick Edwards)