BEIJING The secret flight by blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng from smothering home detention to what appears to be U.S. protection conjures images of the last Chinese dissident to seek shelter with the U.S. mission in China - astrophysicist Fang Lizhi.

China and the United States have kept silent on Chen's whereabouts, but a U.S.-based rights group has told Reuters that he is under U.S. protection and high-level talks regarding his status are under way.

If Chen is holed up with the United States - possibly at its Beijing embassy - it could open a wound in U.S.-China relations not unlike the rift more than two decades ago caused by Fang who, along with his wife, took refuge with the United States following the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

Like Chen, a self-schooled legal advocate, Fang was an outspoken critic of a different era of Beijing's human rights policies.

Chen, who recently told friends he was not interested in seeking political asylum, incurred the wrath of local officials in China's eastern Shandong province in 2005 by exposing a programme of forced abortions.

Fang, by contrast, emerged as an eloquent advocate of radical political change in China in 1986. He was quoted as saying in 1987 that the Chinese Communist Party could not boast of a single success in nearly 40 years of rule. "Marxism ... is like a worn dress that must be put aside," he said.

His constant challenge to the Communist Party apparently led China's former paramount leader, Deng Xiaoping, to single him out in a secret speech in 1987 for expulsion from the party.

In the wake of the June 4, 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy activists centred on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Fang and his wife took refuge in the U.S. ambassador's residence after being accused of counter-revolutionary crimes, a charge tantamount to treason.

Fang had no public role in the protests, but sought shelter after pro-government supporters burned effigies of him. His more than year-long ordeal under U.S. protection enraged China and became a sore spot in the countries' relations.

It was June 1990 before Beijing, in a concession to Washington, allowed Fang to leave China with his wife to seek medical treatment abroad, saying the couple had shown "signs of repentance."

Fang, who died earlier this month at the age of 76, never returned to China. But he remained one the country's most famous dissidents from the 1989 crackdown, campaigning for countries to maintain pressure on the Chinese government to respect human rights and permit dissent.

But when Fang sought protection with the United States 23 years ago, Chinese leaders then were isolated internationally after Tiananmen.

Now, Beijing enjoys international clout that comes with being the world's second-largest economy, as well as the momentum of years of strong growth while Western economies founder.

Chen's case, hearkening back to bitter post-Tiananmen memories, now threatens to overshadow a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, due in Beijing next week for annual bilateral talks.

There is of course a much more recent parallel case of a Chinese person entering an American mission with possible asylum claims. Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun fled to the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu on February 6, triggering a crisis that wound up toppling the city's party chief Bo Xilai.

Similarities end quickly. Wang had led Bo's campaign to clean up crime in the city, hailed by state media as successful but decried by critics for human rights violations. Asylum is more typically offered to victims of persecution.

