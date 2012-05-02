BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday the United States had handled the case of blind Chinese human rights activist Chen Guangcheng "in a way that reflected his choices and our values," and that it was crucial to ensure that Beijing keeps its pledges to leave him unmolested.

"The United States government and the American people are committed to remaining engaged with Mr. Chen and his family in the days, weeks, and years ahead," Clinton said in a statement after Chen departed the U.S. embassy, where he had sought refuge after fleeing house arrest.

