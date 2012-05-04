U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd L), Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) and Ambassador to China Gary Locke (2nd R) arrives at the Great Hall of the People before a meeting with China's President Hu Jintao (not seen) in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) looks on as China's President Hu Jintao (R) shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

China's President Hu Jintao (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

(From L to R) U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, China's President Hu Jintao, Vice Premier Wang Qishan and State Councilor Dai Bingguo pose for a photograph during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) talks to China's President Hu Jintao (R) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)

BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Chinese President Hu Jintao on Friday that relations between their two countries were the strongest they had ever been, even as the two countries are engaged in a spat over China's treatment of a blind dissident.

"We believe that the China U.S. relationship is stronger than it's ever been," Clinton said during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

"We have developed a very open and honest relationship where we can discuss our differences, and we remain committed to bridging those differences whenever and wherever possible."

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)