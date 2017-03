China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao pauses as he speaks about the global economy at the Peterson Institute in Washington October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that he hoped for China and the United States to better coordinate their macroeconomic policies.

Zhu, speaking at a news briefing, added that countries with the scope to expand their fiscal policy should do so actively.

