BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador to China on Monday and urged him to cancel charges against five Chinese military officers accused of hacking into American companies to steal trade secrets, state news agency Xinhua said.

In a separate statement, China's defence ministry said the government and the military have never engaged in cyberspying on businesses. It called on the United States to immediately stop spying on China, saying that the charges have seriously damaged trust between the two militaries.

(This story has been refiled to correct day from Tuesday to Monday)

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Li Hui)