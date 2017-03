BEIJING U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping sparred on Wednesday over the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, with Obama saying the U.S. wanted to encourage free and fair elections and Xi saying the issues in the territory were an internal Chinese affair.

The two made the comments during a news conference following talks at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

