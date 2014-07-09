BEIJING U.S. President Barack Obama said the United States is committed to building a "new model" of relations with China that is defined by cooperation and the constructive management of differences.

"The United States welcomes the emergence of a stable, peaceful, and prosperous China," Obama said in a statement issued by the White House as officials from both countries began high-level annual talks in Beijing.

"We are committed to the shared goal of developing over time a 'new model' of relations with China defined by increased practical cooperation and constructive management of differences," he said.

"We remain determined to ensure that cooperation defines the overall relationship."

