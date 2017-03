BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that the United States is not seeking to contain China, as the two countries began high-level annual talks in Beijing.

The United States welcomes a peaceful, stable China that contributes to stability in the region and plays a responsible role, he added.

Despite differences, the two have the ability to find common ground, Kerry said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)