BEIJING A senior U.S. official said on Thursday that the United States is seeking to clarify the wishes of blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng and does not yet have a "full view".

When Chen's final intentions are clear, the United States will seek to help him achieve his objectives, the official added.

"We need to continue our conversations with him to get a fuller picture of how his thinking may have evolved," the official said.

Chen had sought protection at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing after fleeing from house arrest. After leaving the embassy on Wednesday, he said he wanted to leave China.

