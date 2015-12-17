China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
SHANGHAI The Federal Reserve's decision to raise benchmark interest rates is unlikely to cause major disruption to the world economy because it was widely expected, a senior researcher an official Chinese think tank said Thursday.
The comments by Zeng Gang, director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences banking research division, were cited in an article on the website of the official People's Daily newspaper Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank decided to raise benchmark rates for the first time since the global financial crisis, in a decision broadly telegraphed over the past several weeks.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.