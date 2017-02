BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton left Beijing on Saturday after tumultuous negotiations with China over the blind rights activist Chen Guangcheng, who plans to travel to the United States under a deal to end the standoff.

Clinton's aircraft left at about 07:00 British Time (0600 GMT) , according a Reuters reporter at the Beijing airport, while the 40-year-old Chen remains as planned in a Beijing hospital after escaping from 19 months under house arrest. Beijing indicated on Friday that Chen will be allowed to go to the U.S. to study.

