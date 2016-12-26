Belgium holds seven in hunt for returning Syria militants
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
BEIJING China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States after President Barack Obama signed into law a U.S. defence policy bill that suggests a plan to conduct high-level military exchanges with self-ruled Taiwan.
Part of the $618.7 billion National Defence Authorization Act "expresses the sense of Congress that (the U.S. Department of Defence) should conduct a programme of senior military exchanges between the United States and Taiwan".
In a statement late Sunday, China's Foreign Ministry said it had lodged a protest with the United States over the Taiwan content of the act and expressed its strong opposition.
Taiwan is Chinese territory and purely an internal matter, the ministry said.
It noted that the part of the defence policy bill referring to Taiwan was not legally binding, but said it was an interference with China's internal affairs that China could not accept.
"We urge the U.S. side to abide by its promises made to China on the Taiwan issue, stop U.S.-Taiwan military contacts and arms sales to Taiwan, to avoid damaging Sino-U.S. ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."
China was upset earlier this month after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talked by telephone with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists in 1949. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
SEOUL The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.
SEOUL The North Korean elite are outwardly expressing their discontent towards young leader Kim Jong Un and his government as more outside information trickles into the isolated country, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London said on Wednesday.