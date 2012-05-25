Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
GENEVA A Chinese trade complaint launched on Friday against U.S. countervailing duties on Chinese products relates to 22 products and affects Chinese exports to the United States worth $7.3 billion collectively, China's mission to the World Trade Organization said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.