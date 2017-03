U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (C) get certificates saying that they have climbed to the top of the Great Wall as well as photo books about the wall from Guo Jiaqiang (2nd R), Deputy Director of the Badaling Foreign Affairs Office, and with Chen Fei (R), Deputy Director of the Badaling Great Wall Special District, while touring the Badaling Section of the Great Wall of China in Beijing July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg