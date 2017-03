BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday that China and the United States should expand areas of cooperation and step up collaboration on international issues.

"We should expand the areas where we can and should cooperate," Xi said at the start of formal talks in Beijing. "China is willing to work with the United States to usher in the future."

