China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the fifth regular foreign ministers' meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing April 28, 2016. REUTERS/KYODO NEWS/IORI SAGISAWA/POOL

BEIJING China's economy has had a good start to 2016 and continues to operate within a reasonable range, but still faces relatively large downward pressure, President Xi said on Friday according to state radio.

Xi reiterated that the country will maintain a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, according to the broadcaster. China will strive to have a healthy stock market, and increase regulation to protect investors, Xi was reported to have said.

China will have a flexible, two-way foreign exchange policy and keep the yuan basically stable, he added, while the government will also introduce urbanisation reform which will help absorb housing inventories.

State-owned enterprise reform, liberalisation of prices, and encouragement of foreign investment would continue, Xi said in comments made during a meeting with provincial and top-level leaders, according to state radio.

