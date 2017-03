BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "decisive actions" against "terrorists" after an attack at a train station in the restive far western region of Xinjiang killed three people, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

"The battle to combat violence and terrorism will not allow even a moment of slackness, and decisive actions must be taken to resolutely suppress the terrorists' rampant momentum," it quoted Xi as saying.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)