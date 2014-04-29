China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks during a news conference, after the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

SHANGHAI Chinese premier Li Keqiang has called for the creation of an "economic belt" along the Yangtze river, the government's official website reported, a sign Beijing could be expanding the recent dose of small stimulus measures to support a slowing economy.

The programme will include a mixture of reforms and investment projects that would provide "huge new development stimuli for more than a fifth of the country's land and about 600 million people," the report said.

The Yangtze river delta hosts some of China's most economically dynamic provinces but also one-third of the country's loan delinquencies.

Beijing has been at pains to play down market speculation that it might launch a large stimulus package to support a slowing economy, saying instead that it would fine-tune policies to ensure unemployment does not rise.

Earlier this month, the top economic planning agency said the government had less room to underpin growth because it did not want to inflate local debt risks, much of it stemming from the massive stimulus China launched in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Still, authorities have taken some smaller steps to bolster growth, and Li's remarks appear to underscore Beijing's desire to buffer the economy against a hard landing while continuing to pursue reforms.

Mainland stock markets, which typically react strongly to signs of stimulus spending, rose slightly in morning trade, but the lack of details about investment or projects in the statement seemed to check enthusiasm.

"We've had similar plans to construct 'economic belts' in the past, but implementation is going to take time," said Tian Weidong, head of research at Kaiyuan Securities in Xi'an, adding that the bureaucratic obstacles to such a programme would be formidable.

"Getting 11 provinces to work together is a pretty difficult task, their objectives are too wide, the group is too big, so it's going to be very difficult. That's why the market reaction has been quite scattered."

The report said that officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) were planning to "invigorate" 11 provinces both within the relatively wealthy delta region and in city clusters further up river, including the Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone in Sichuan province.

The provinces and municipalities named were Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan and Guizhou.

The plan would also facilitate economic integration between the more developed river delta provinces and the interior, the report said, long an economic goal for Beijing, which is concerned about wide wealth disparities between the coast and the interior.

The world's second-biggest economy has been slowing in recent quarters, especially as the government tries to steer it away from investment- and export-driven growth and towards consumption-led activity.

China's first-quarter growth weakened to its slowest pace in 18 months, highlighting signs of waning momentum, although the slowdown had been widely expected

