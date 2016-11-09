Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Beijing July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG China's yuan firmed against the U.S dollar on Wednesday as the global dollar index sank with Republican Donald Trump edging ahead in the U.S. presidential election.

Traders say the yuan market is closely following the move of the dollar and they seeking to control risks.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.7832 yuan per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix at 6.7817 yuan.

The spot market opened at 6.7846 yuan per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7711 at midday, putting the yuan 127 pips stronger than the previous late session close and 0.18 percent stronger than the midpoint.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

"The yuan market closely tracked the dollar movement this morning and will continue to be volatile till the election result comes out," said a trader at a big Chinese bank in Beijing.

"So we managed our positions very carefully to control risks," the trader said.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 94.32, weaker than the previous day's 94.4.

The global dollar index fell to 96.748 from the previous close of 97.861.

The offshore yuan fell to fresh six-year lows and broke through 6.8 per dollar in early trade, but quickly regained ground as the dollar declined.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.14 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.7805 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.943, putting the yuan 2.30 percent weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 3:17AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.7832 6.7817 -0.02%

Spot yuan 6.7711 6.7838 0.19%

Divergence from -0.18%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD -4.10%

Spot change since 2005 22.23%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 94.32 94.4 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 96.748 97.861 -1.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.7805 -0.14%

Offshore 6.943 -2.30%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)