SHANGHAI The yuan was almost unchanged against the dollar on Tuesday after the United States took a softer line in its calls for China to allow the yuan to appreciate.

The U.S. Treasury, in a semi-annual report on trading partners economic and currency policies, said China should let its currency appreciate further as it was below its "appropriate medium-term valuation". That assessment was less harsh than the previous report in April, which said the yuan was significantly undervalued.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3614 per dollar prior to the market's open, 0.14 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.3527.

The spot market opened at 6.3669 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3594 at midday, only 0.01 percent firmer than the previous close at 6.3601.

Still, traders expressed concerns over China's economy, which might lead to further yuan weakness.

China said on Monday that its gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the weakest quarterly growth since 2009.

The offshore yuan reacted more noticeably to the weak data, to trade at 6.3795 per dollar, 0.32 percent weaker than the onshore spot rate.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)